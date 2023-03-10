Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT Raised to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.25.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $67.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.76. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. Hibbett’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

