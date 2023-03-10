HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Head-To-Head Survey

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HighPeak Energy and Permex Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

HighPeak Energy presently has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 60.12%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Permex Petroleum.

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Permex Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $596.44 million 4.43 $55.56 million $1.85 13.08 Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 12.74 -$2.71 million N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Permex Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Permex Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy 31.34% 30.92% 16.56% Permex Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Permex Petroleum on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation is a junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia.

