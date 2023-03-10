HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 150,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 240,268 shares.The stock last traded at $22.54 and had previously closed at $24.20.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.30). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 14,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $320,929.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,739,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,204,824.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.