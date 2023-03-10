Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,483.49

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,483.49 ($17.84) and traded as high as GBX 1,815 ($21.83). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,789 ($21.51), with a volume of 249,675 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HIK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.32) to GBX 1,740 ($20.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($23.09) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($19.84) to GBX 1,700 ($20.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.25) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.04) to GBX 1,950 ($23.45) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,882 ($22.63).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,592.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,712.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,485.61.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Hikma Pharmaceuticals
In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Deneen Vojta purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,703 ($20.48) per share, with a total value of £17,030 ($20,478.60). 29.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
