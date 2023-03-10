Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,483.49

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,483.49 ($17.84) and traded as high as GBX 1,815 ($21.83). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,789 ($21.51), with a volume of 249,675 shares traded.

HIK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.32) to GBX 1,740 ($20.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($23.09) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($19.84) to GBX 1,700 ($20.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.25) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.04) to GBX 1,950 ($23.45) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,882 ($22.63).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,592.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,712.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,485.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 6,811.59%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Deneen Vojta purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,703 ($20.48) per share, with a total value of £17,030 ($20,478.60). 29.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

