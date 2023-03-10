holoride (RIDE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $24.57 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $24.57 million and approximately $123,234.30 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.67 or 0.07074049 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00073347 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00027849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00055251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00024331 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000939 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0401983 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $151,683.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

