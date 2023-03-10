Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Bank of America

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.63.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

