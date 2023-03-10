HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 775 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 775 ($9.32) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HSBA. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.03) target price on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.14) target price on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 840 ($10.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 743.50 ($8.94).

Shares of HSBC stock traded down GBX 31.29 ($0.38) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 589.81 ($7.09). The stock had a trading volume of 29,946,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,995,699. The firm has a market cap of £117.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 983.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 599.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 530.71. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 653.80 ($7.86).

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.61), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($402,719.23). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

