HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.65.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of HUBS opened at $392.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.04. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.20 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

