Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Trading Down 10.4%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 2,425,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,141,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.
