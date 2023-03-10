Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Trading Down 10.4%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 2,425,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,141,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 39,521 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 304,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,349 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 50,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.