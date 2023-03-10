Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.93

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.93 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.70 ($0.09). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.09), with a volume of 564,840 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 7 ($0.08) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £33.27 million, a P/E ratio of -140.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.93.

In related news, insider Thomas Hill acquired 48,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £3,399.20 ($4,087.54). 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

