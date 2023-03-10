IAA (NYSE:IAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,622,749 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 2,910,966 shares.The stock last traded at $41.30 and had previously closed at $37.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

IAA Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAA

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $523.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.55 million. IAA had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IAA by 1,056.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,691,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,112 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of IAA by 5,810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,186,000 after buying an additional 2,042,886 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,443,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,749,000 after buying an additional 1,839,814 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $54,229,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $48,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

