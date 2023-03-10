ICON Market Cap Hits $183.55 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000947 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $183.55 million and $7.50 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 949,889,436 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

