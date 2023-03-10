ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $209.58

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $209.58 and traded as high as $231.41. ICON Public shares last traded at $228.78, with a volume of 378,196 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

ICON Public Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,422,000 after acquiring an additional 112,232 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

