ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $209.58

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $209.58 and traded as high as $231.41. ICON Public shares last traded at $228.78, with a volume of 378,196 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.
ICON Public Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
