iFabric (TSE:IFA) Stock Price Down 8.6%

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. 4,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 8,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.76 million, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 5.27.

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products.

