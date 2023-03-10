IMA Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 986.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 469.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.
Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.05. 481,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,053. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.93.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
