IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 252 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.63. 2,414,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,876,636. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.19.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

