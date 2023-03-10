IMA Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 80.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 37.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.5% during the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,199.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $963.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MELI shares. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,305.00.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

