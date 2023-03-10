Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.68

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 5600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Imaflex Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.44.

About Imaflex

(Get Rating)

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.