IMI (LON:IMI) PT Raised to GBX 1,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,655 ($19.90) to GBX 1,800 ($21.65) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.04) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($21.40) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,558 ($18.73) on Monday. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 1,069 ($12.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,641 ($19.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,824.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,490.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,334.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 17.40 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $8.30. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,988.51%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

