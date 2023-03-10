Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Trading Down 2.9%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 4,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 9,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Imperial Metals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62.
Imperial Metals Company Profile
Imperial Metals Corp. engages in the aacquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. It operates its business through the following segments: Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes all other properties and related exploration and development activities.
