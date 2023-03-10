Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ICHBF remained flat at $10.76 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
