Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICHBF remained flat at $10.76 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. The company provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. Industrias CH, S.

