Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($14.29) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($20.96).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

