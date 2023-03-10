Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $79.52

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.52 and last traded at $80.79, with a volume of 114548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIPR. TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 27.14 and a quick ratio of 27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.87.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Further Reading

