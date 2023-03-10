InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
InPlay Oil Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About InPlay Oil
