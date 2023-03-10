Insider Buying: Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) CEO Purchases 7,100 Shares of Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.29. 1,876,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

