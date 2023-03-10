Insider Buying: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Purchases $190,250.00 in Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Perrigo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $43.90.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
Perrigo Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Perrigo by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Perrigo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Perrigo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).
Read More
