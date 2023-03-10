Insider Buying: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Purchases $190,250.00 in Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Perrigo by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Perrigo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Perrigo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Read More

