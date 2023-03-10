Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Buys 180,000 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Anthony Noto purchased 225,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,750.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Anthony Noto acquired 132,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00.

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.58. 86,089,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,469,102. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,799,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

