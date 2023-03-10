Insider Buying: SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Buys £124.32 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davies purchased 48 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £124.32 ($149.49).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SSP Group alerts:

On Monday, February 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 46 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £124.20 ($149.35).

On Friday, January 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 52 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 241 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £125.32 ($150.70).

SSP Group Price Performance

SSPG stock opened at GBX 262.60 ($3.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26,260.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 257.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 228.44. SSP Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 283.80 ($3.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSP Group Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSPG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.49) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.49) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.57 ($3.65).

(Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.