Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Buys 713 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.06 per share, for a total transaction of $24,997.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,590.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TRST traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.53. 151,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,610. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.92. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 812,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

