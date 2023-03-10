Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CFO Sells 2,043 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,043 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $152,040.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,045.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.96. 2,058,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,810. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

