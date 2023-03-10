Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Nufire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $10,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Backblaze Trading Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ:BLZE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,605. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $151.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.52.
A number of analysts recently commented on BLZE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
