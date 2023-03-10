Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Nufire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $10,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Backblaze Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:BLZE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,605. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $151.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BLZE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

About Backblaze

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Backblaze by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 164,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

