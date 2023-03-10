Insider Selling: Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Sells $321,767.04 in Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $321,767.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Cars.com Stock Down 4.8 %
CARS opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARS. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
