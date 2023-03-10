Insider Selling: ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Insider Sells 27,833 Shares of Stock

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) insider Karim Bitar sold 27,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.66), for a total value of £61,510.93 ($73,966.97).

ConvaTec Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 218.90 ($2.63). 4,451,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 235.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 225.95. The firm has a market cap of £4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,206.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. ConvaTec Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 175.55 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 267.83 ($3.22).

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16,666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ConvaTec Group

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.37) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

