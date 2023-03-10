Insider Selling: Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Major Shareholder Sells $114,329,917.80 in Stock

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $114,329,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecovyst stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.88. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $12.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,232,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 941,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,879,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,184,000 after buying an additional 786,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $6,924,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECVT. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

