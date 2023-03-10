Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Sells 689 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Lin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total value of $475,423.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,014.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $17.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $665.63. The company had a trading volume of 471,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,199. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $707.84 and its 200 day moving average is $652.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 177.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

