Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Sells $111,480.00 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,007.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Everi Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of EVRI opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $22.78.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

EVRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 60.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 34.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Everi by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 11.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

