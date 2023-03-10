Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells $540,764.51 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 19,903 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $540,764.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,495.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $187,744.02.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 616,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,379,000 after purchasing an additional 979,844 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

