Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells $540,764.51 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 19,903 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $540,764.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,495.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 3rd, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $187,744.02.
Grocery Outlet Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37.
Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Further Reading
