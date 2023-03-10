Insider Selling: ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Director Sells $43,548.00 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $43,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of ICFI opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.03. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.36 and a 12 month high of $121.28.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.27 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

