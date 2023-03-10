Insider Selling: Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CFO Sells $2,614,379.04 in Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Thomas Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Michael Thomas Miller sold 34,408 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $3,984,102.32.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $114.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

