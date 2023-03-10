Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Sells 10,064 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $751,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,738,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Anne Heino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Mary Anne Heino sold 12,189 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $892,722.36.

On Friday, March 3rd, Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00.

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $71.26. 1,222,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 209.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 10,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

