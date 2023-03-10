Insider Selling: MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Insider Sells $156,514.24 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) insider Charles W. Tasker sold 460,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $156,514.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,738,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,121.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MIXT opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. MiX Telematics Limited has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $192.94 million, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. Analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 324,568 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 657,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 97,155 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.