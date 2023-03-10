Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) CEO Sells $179,908.80 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,052 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $179,908.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of KIDS stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,344.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35.
KIDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.
OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.
