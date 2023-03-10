Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Sells $60,868.24 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,868.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Oscar Health stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oscar Health Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,974,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after buying an additional 3,430,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,427,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 1,731,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

