Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Insider Sells $150,128.32 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $150,128.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Richard Scott Blackley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Richard Scott Blackley sold 3,981 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $18,909.75.
Oscar Health Trading Down 11.1 %
OSCR stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
Oscar Health Company Profile
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oscar Health (OSCR)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.