Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $325,035.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total value of $325,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,406,130.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $336,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $212.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.99. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in ResMed by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of ResMed by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,267,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

