Insider Selling: Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Sells $1,011,750.00 in Stock

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $78.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $122.29.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

Robert Half International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 29.2% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.