Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) VP Sells 462 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $15,176.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,451 shares in the company, valued at $310,465.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.03. 1,961,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

