Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Chairman Sells $8,926,931.20 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after acquiring an additional 194,438 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.