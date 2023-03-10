Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Chairman Sells $8,926,931.20 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
