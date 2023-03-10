Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Sells 2,932 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $49,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 140,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,298.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Willdan Group Trading Down 8.3 %
Shares of Willdan Group stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,452. The company has a market capitalization of $207.88 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $32.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday.
Institutional Trading of Willdan Group
About Willdan Group
Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.
Featured Stories
