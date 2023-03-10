Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director Sells $208,176.54 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at $893,772.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $53.95.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after buying an additional 1,258,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $32,784,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Zai Lab by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $43,068,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Zai Lab by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,548,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after acquiring an additional 430,877 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Zai Lab

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

